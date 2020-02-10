Zinc-Coated Steel Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Zinc-Coated Steel Market

Zinc-Coated Steel is simply coated by zinc. Zinc coating is a very important production process used for steel protection against corrosion. Zinc-Coated Steel includes hot-dip galvanizing and electrical galvanizing, and hot-dip galvanizing is the most commonly used method. It is widely used in construction industry, automotive industry, and home appliances industry.

in terms of geographic regions, the zinc-coated steel market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the high economic and infrastructural growth in China and India.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Nucor

United States Steel (USS)

ThyssenKrupp

Severstal

JSW Steel

Essar Steel

Rautaruukki

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wuhan Iron and Steel

Shagang Group

Shandong Iron & Steel Group

Ma Steel

Bohai Steel

Shougang Group

CSC

Valin Steel

JFE Steel

The global Zinc-Coated Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Zinc-Coated Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Zinc-Coated Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sheets and strips

Structures

Pipes and tubes

Segment by Application

Construction

Automobile

Home Appliances

Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Zinc-Coated Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Zinc-Coated Steel

1.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sheets and strips

1.2.3 Structures

1.2.4 Pipes and tubes

1.3 Zinc-Coated Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Zinc-Coated Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Home Appliances

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Market Size

1.4.1 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Zinc-Coated Steel Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Zinc-Coated Steel Business

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

7.2.1 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 POSCO

7.3.1 POSCO Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 POSCO Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nucor

7.4.1 Nucor Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nucor Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 United States Steel (USS)

7.5.1 United States Steel (USS) Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 United States Steel (USS) Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ThyssenKrupp

7.6.1 ThyssenKrupp Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ThyssenKrupp Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Severstal

7.7.1 Severstal Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Severstal Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 JSW Steel

7.8.1 JSW Steel Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 JSW Steel Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Essar Steel

7.9.1 Essar Steel Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Essar Steel Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rautaruukki

7.10.1 Rautaruukki Zinc-Coated Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Zinc-Coated Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rautaruukki Zinc-Coated Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Baosteel

7.12 Ansteel

7.13 Wuhan Iron and Steel

7.14 Shagang Group

7.15 Shandong Iron & Steel Group

7.16 Ma Steel

7.17 Bohai Steel

7.18 Shougang Group

7.19 CSC

7.20 Valin Steel

7.21 JFE Steel

Continued…

