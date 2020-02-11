2018-2025 Security Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast
This report focuses on the global Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Security software comprise a suite of security products. Their scope encompasses several areas such as data protection, compliance, architecture, email security, web security, governance, data loss prevention, security information and event management, and identity and access. A security software solution provides several features such as encryption, endpoint monitoring, identity and access management, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and application and messaging security.
Security software are gaining more traction among large enterprises because they help protect business-critical information from unauthorized access and data theft. Security software enable organizations to keep their computer systems protected from malware, worms, and other potential threats.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Symantec
McAfee
Dell EMC
TrendMicro
Imperva
AVG Technologies
Cisco Systems
Check Point Software Technologies
Fortinet
F-Secure
Websense
Sophos
TripWire
Zscaler
Avast Software
Panda Security
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government Organizations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Security Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Security Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
