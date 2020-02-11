Admission Management Software Market – Emergence of admission management apps is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market

With the increasing numbers of students seeking admission in academic institutions such as schools, colleges, and universities, the management of the admission process is becoming complex. Manually, it has become difficult to conduct the process accurately and in a timely manner. The management of data at different levels has become cumbersome. Hence, use of an online admission system is inevitable. Admission management software automates the admission structure and its related functionality. The software provides a faster and transparent option of keeping records and using them for further processes. Admission management software enables the management of the admission process of all the students along with storing their information such as family details, previous academic details, certificates, photograph, etc. and also keeps track of security deposit, registration fee, etc. Nowadays, schools and universities are unifying their technology portfolio into one integrated solution. Hence, admission management software is mostly integrated with the school/college accounting module, ERP system, student management system, or institute management software. Admission management software ensures smooth working of a school, college, or educational institution, making the entire admission process easy and swift.

The need for unified management of this data has become crucial as the volume of data generated in the admission process has significantly increased over the years. The number of admission applications for primary and secondary schools is increasing every year. It has become challenging for schools to provide the preferred choice, analyzing applicants’ potential based on real-time data. This is driving the demand for admission management software which performs multiple registrations at a time and handles multiple connections. Moreover, online admission software is customizable and dynamic. Admission management software has enabled schools to save man hours of its staff, and eventually additional labor costs. Lowering prices and increasing applications of admission management software will further drive their demand over the coming years. However, data privacy and security concerns are a major challenge in the admission management software market. Emergence of admission management apps is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the admission management software market over the forecast period.

The global admission management software market can be segmented based on end-user, solution, deployment type, and region. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into primary and secondary schools, research institutes, universities, and training institutions. Based on solution, the market can be categorized into inquiry management, admission workflow management, interview scheduling, real-time report generation, and others. In terms of deployment type, the admission management software market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On-premise deployment segment accounts for largest share in the admission management software market. However, cloud deployment segment is expected to gain traction in the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the global admission management software market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Europe. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the admission management software market. This is because Asia Pacific contributes largest share to the global population. The number of students enrolled in institutions is huge in the region and the management of the processes is exhausting. This drives the adoption of admission management software in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant growth opportunity for the admission management software market over the forecast period as well.

Key players operating in the global admission management software market include Ellucian Company L.P., MasterSoft, Advanta Innovations, Blackbaud Inc., Creatrix Campus., Edunext Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hyland Software, Inc., Embark Corporation., Skolaro., Campus Café Software, Dataman Computer Systems Pvt. Ltd., Eduleap, Candour Systems, and eduzilla.in. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of large number of players. Most of the players in the admission management software market provide integrated software rather than standalone software solutions.The players in the market are focusing on distinguishing their offerings and providing customized solutions.