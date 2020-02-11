Amniocentesis Needle Market Growth Analysis By Top Key Players: Medtronic, BD, Smiths Group plc, Laboratoire CCD, Cook, CooperSurgical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Biopsybell S.R.L.

The Global Amniocentesis Needle Market accounted to USD 150.8 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Amniocentesis Needle Market Report 2017 report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Amniocentesis Needle Market Report 2017 Provides reviews of Amniocentesis Needle Industry, including Its types, application, fabricating innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression. Worldwide Amniocentesis Needle Industry report 2017-2024 Provides proficient and inside and out examination on the present condition of the worldwide Amniocentesis Needle Market advertise with focus on the Global and Chinese market.

The amniocentesis needles are used for the application of amniotic fluid sampling and it is available in a single use pack. The needle tips comprises of the spiral composition for the clear visibility in the ultrasound.

Global Amniocentesis Needle Market By Type (Smaller Than 100 mm Needles, 100–150 mm Needles, Larger Than 150 mm Needles), By Procedure (Amniocentesis, Amnioreduction, Fetal Blood Transfusion, Amnioinfusion, Cordocentesis), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others), Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors:

Medtronic, BD, Smiths Group plc, Laboratoire CCD, Cook, CooperSurgical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Biopsybell S.R.L., RI.MOS. srl, ITL BioMedical, Tsunami Medical Srl, Rocket Medical plc, TMT MEDICAL MEDICAL MATERIALS. SINGING. and TİC. LTD. Sti., Möller Medical GmbH, Surgical Units, IapMedical, Amecath, ZAMAR CARE, Biomedical Srl, and MDL among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the Middle Age of First-Time Maternity

Rising Pressure of Inherited Disorders

Higher Reliability of Amniocentesis

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Availability of Substitute Products

The Report covers in-depth analysis as follows:

