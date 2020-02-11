Analyst Forecast: +60% CAGR to Achieve by Augmented Reality in Global Market studied in new Research by Focusing on Top Companies like Google, Microsoft Corporation, Ptc, Wikitude Gmbh, Magic Leap, Blippar

Augmented Reality is likely to present a completely new way to engage and expand the abilities of retailers. The possibilities of augmented reality are endless, especially when combined with the ever-evolving wireless technology, which enables the integration of mobile devices and home appliances, in order to provide an enhanced connected experience for the end users.

The Augmented Reality industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Augmented Reality market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 55.66% from 1140 million $ in 2014 to 4300 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Augmented Reality market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Augmented Reality will reach 39426 million $.

The Global Augmented Reality Market size is predicted to grow at around +60% CAGR during forecast period.

Augmented Reality market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Ptc, Inc.

Wikitude Gmbh

Magic Leap, Inc.

Osterhout Design Group

Daqri Llc

Zugara, Inc.

Blippar

Upskill

Leading players in this Augmented Reality global market are outlined in the report to apprehend their role in the market and to also analyze their upcoming strategies. The manufacturing base of each important player and their minimum share in the market have been labelled in the report. It turned out be very informative.

Recent trends and developments in the global Augmented Reality market have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to the growth of the market have been analyzed and stated. Drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the market have also been analyzed. A segmentation of the global Augmented Reality market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis.

Market segmentation classified as below:

Type Segmentation:

Head-Mounted Display

Head-Up Display

Handheld Device



Industry Segmentation:

Consumer

Commercial

Enterprise

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Reasons to purchase this research report:

Analyzing different perspectives of the global Augmented Reality market with the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Identify the several market segments that are expected to progress the Augmented Reality market.

Identify the global regions that are expected to drive the Augmented Reality market.

Analyzing the dynamics of the market such as challenges, risks, threats, and restraints.

Present the development status and technological advancements in the global Augmented Reality market.

It defines, describes and illustrates the global Augmented Reality market.

Monitor the competitive landscape across the global.

Finally, researchers throw light on manufacturers responsible for increasing the sales in the global Augmented Reality market. These manufacturers have been inspected in terms of the manufacturing base, contact details, and competitors. The report describes the definitions, specification, and classification of the global Augmented Reality market.