Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Type, Application, Element, & by Region – Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip type, Application, Technology, and Industry vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at $4,515 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $91,185 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.4% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and UK led the overall market in Europe. However, in Asia-Pacific, China currently dominates the market.

The GPU segment dominated the global artificial intelligence chip market in the design chip type, in terms of revenue. However, the others segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecasted period. Furthermore, based on application, machine learning led the global market in 2017, followed by Natural Language Processing (NLP). By technology, the system-on-chip segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period (2018‐“2025). Moreover, the BFSI segment dominates the overall AI chip market, in terms of industry vertical. The artificial intelligence chip market holds high potential for the semiconductor industry. The current business scenario has been witnessing an increase in the demand for an artificial intelligence chip, particularly in the developing regions, such as China, India, and others. Companies in this industry have been adopting various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CHIP TYPE

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

System-on-chip (SoC)

System-in-package (SIP)

Multi-chip module

Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Media & advertising

BFSI

IT & telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & transportation

Others

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers – AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, Others

