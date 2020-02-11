Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Type, Application, Element, & by Region – Trends and Forecast to 2023

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, and Natural Language Processing), Application (Material Movement, Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection, Production Planning, Field Service, and Quality Control & Reclamation), and Industry (Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy & Power, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The report includes the study of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market. The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market contributed $513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%. Artificial intelligence is a technology that deals with the study and enhancement of intelligent machines and software. This technology is used in industry verticals, such as manufacturing, supply chain, and others. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered chips, robots, and others in manufacturing help enhance the overall production line, and thus, has significantly increased the adoption of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing sector.

Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover, the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth. However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is segmented based on deployment, technology, application, industry, and region. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. The On-Premise segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. By technology, the market is divided into machine learning, computer vision, context awareness, and natural language processing. The computer vision segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into material movement, predictive maintenance & machinery inspection, production planning, field services, and quality control & reclamation. The predictive maintenance & machinery inspection segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future. Based on industry, the market is classified into semiconductor & electronics, energy & power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal & machine manufacturing, and others. The automobile segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future.

The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The key players profiled in this report are Bosch, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Siemens AG.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Material Movement

Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection

Production Planning

Field Service

Quality Control & Reclamation

By Industry

Semiconductor & Electronics

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

Others

