Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2023

The global artificial intelligence in medicines market was valued at $719 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $18,119 million at a CAGR of 49.6% from 2018 to 2025. Artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine is used to analyze complex medical data by approximating human cognition with the help of algorithms and software. The development of novel pharmaceuticals and biologicals through clinical trials can take more than a decade and cost billions of dollars during that tenure period. AI technology can help to make this process faster and cheaper, which in turn is expected to help improve the efficiency of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The major factors that drive the growth of the AI in medicine market include dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and increase in the processing power of AI systems that is estimated to help improve the efficiency of drug discovery and management of clinical trials. In addition, the growth in importance of precision medicine and rise in funding for the R&D activities of the use of AI technology in the field of medicine are anticipated to help boost the market growth. However, limited acceptance from healthcare professionals and limitations of AI decision-making can hamper the market growth. Moreover, untapped market opportunities available in developing regions such as India and China help open new avenues for the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Type Segment Review

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The software segment occupied the highest share in 2017, owing to continuous software innovation that caters to the requirement in the healthcare sector. The hardware segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Technology Segment Review

Based on technology, it is classified into deep learning, querying method, natural language processing, and context aware processing. The natural language processing segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 as this technology in frequently used during various applications such as drug discovery and clinical trial identification.

Key Geographical Segment

As per region, the artificial intelligence in medicine market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the availability of capital investments and increase in adoption of AI technology.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers – Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., BioXcel Corporation, Berg Health, InSilico Medicine, Inc., Globavir Biosciences, Inc., GNS Healthcare, Flatiron Health, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Verge Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Hardware

Software

Service

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

By Application

Drug Discovery & Repurposing (Preclinical Phase)

Clinical Research Trial

Personalized Medicine

Others

