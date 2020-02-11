Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

According to a recent report published by Big Market Research, titled, Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Component, Technology, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024, the global automotive artificial intelligence market was valued at $445.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $5,827.6 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% from 2018 to 2024.

Artificial Intelligence uses various computer functions such as reasoning, learning, and problem-solving based on human intelligence. It involves the science and engineering of intelligent computer programs.AI systems can be used in various disciplines such as biology, computer science, mathematics, linguistics, psychology, and engineering to build an intelligent system. Applications that incorporate the AI systems in automotive are semi-autonomous and autonomous.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2650526?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=OPR

Artificial intelligence has been increasingly adopted by the automotive industry, which is among the major industries using AI to mimic the action of humans. Applications that incorporate AI systems in automotive are semiautonomous and autonomous vehicles. In autonomous vehicles, AI collects, processes, and chooses the specific action based on the information gathered. Semiautonomous and autonomous vehicles use several advanced tools such as long-range radar, LIDAR, cameras, short/medium radar, and ultrasound to gather information and understand the world around them. After collection of data through different tools, AI analyzes the situation through its technologies such as machine & deep learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. Artificial intelligence has several applications for these vehicles such as, incorporates speech recognition for advanced communication with passengers, directs vehicles towards refueling station or recharge station when it is running low on fuel and Analyzes less populated and congested roads among others.

At present, North America dominates this market. In 2017, China is expected to register the highest growth in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the UK is expected to lead the overall market in Europe in 2017. In the same year, the U.S. is estimated to dominate the North American market.

The growth of the automotive artificial intelligence market is driven by rise in demand for autonomous vehicles and increase in preference for enhanced user experience & convenience features. However, the threat of hackers and rise in cybercrime are expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for the premium vehicle segment is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.

By Technology

By Application

Request discount of this Report : @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2650526?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=OPR

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers – NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., Toyota

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.2.4. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2016-2018*

3.2.5. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2016-2018* (%)

3.2.6. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2016-2018*

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features

3.5.1.2. Growing demand of autonomous vehicle

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Rise security and privacy concerns

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for premium vehicle segment

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by hardware type

4.2.3.1 Processor

4.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by processor

4.2.3.1.2. Microprocessor (MPU)

4.2.3.1.3. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

4.2.3.1 Memory

4.2.3.1 Network

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

More Details: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2650526?utm_source=Anil&utm_medium=OPR

About Us:

Industry executives tend to keep a tab on their business competitors. This keeps them updated on strategic business activities and investment trends. Company profiles are crucial to participating players of interconnected verticals.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Call answer Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Call answer Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

Email [email protected]