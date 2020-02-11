Bariatric Beds Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Bariatric Beds market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Bariatric Beds market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Bariatric Beds market.

Bariatric Bed is one type of hospital beds designed specifically for obese patients, the weight capacity of these bariatric beds are more than 500 lbs. The bed frames of these bariatric beds come in expandable widths and a broad range of weight capacity, some of them feature therapy surfaces to support effective wound prevention and healing programs.

Europe ranks the first in terms of production volume of Bariatric Beds, consists 40.36% of the global market in 2016; USA and China comes the second and the third places, consists of 24.74% and 10.48% of the global market respectively in the same year.

Stryker is the biggest manufacturer of Bariatric Beds, occupies 10.52% of the global market share in 2016; While, 10.02%, with a market share of ArjoHuntleigh, comes the second; Hill-Rom ranks the third globally. All three together consist of approximately 26.08% of the global market.

The global Bariatric Beds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bariatric Beds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bariatric Beds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Bariatric Beds Market are:

Stryker

ArjoHuntleigh

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Benmor Medical

Betten Malsch

Haelvoet

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Magnatek Enterprises

Merits Health Products

Merivaara

Nitrocare

Reha-Bed

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

PROMA REHA

Sizewise

Bariatric Beds market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

500-700 lbs Weight Capacity

750-950 lbs Weight Capacity

≥1000 lbs Weight Capacity

Major Application as follows:

Home

Hospital

Others

