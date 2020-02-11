Bioprocess Analyzers Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2018 – 2026

Bioprocess is defined as a technique used to develop biological products such as antibiotics, biosimilars, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and others. Bioprocess analyzers are instruments that provide accurate results for multiple parameters for bioprocess control in process development and also in manufacturing. The analyzers are useful to determine several analytes in aqueous media such as cell culture or fermentation media.

The global bioprocess analyzers market is primarily driven by growth of the biopharmaceutical industry. A study published by BioPlan Associates, Inc. stated that the global biopharmaceutical market was valued at US$ 200 Bn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. In 2017, the FDA approved five biosimilars for several indications: Renflexis (May 2017), Cyltezo (August 2017), Mvasi (September 2017), Ogivri (December 2017), and Ixifi (December 2017). In 2018, the U.S. FDA has approved two biosimilars: Retacrit (May 2018) and Fulphila (2018).

Well-established bioprocess technology infrastructure is another factor projected to drive the global bioprocess analyzers market. High cost of bioprocess analyzers, lack of professionals, and stringent regulatory landscape are likely to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures among key players, increase in R&D investment, and technological advancements (e.g. novel infrared spectroscopy useful for accurate determination for sugar molecules and length of sugar chains for enzymatic treatment process by Specshell ApS, Denmark in February 2017) are expected to propel the global bioprocess analyzers market in the near future.

In terms of technology, the global bioprocess analyzers market can be segmented into electrochemical, fluorescence, NIR spectroscopy, biochemical analyzers, mass spectrometry, and others. Based on application, the global market can be classified into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and antibiotics. In terms of end-user, the global bioprocess analyzers market can be categorized into pharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, food & beverage industry, and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the global bioprocess analyzers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The market in the region is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Emergence of the biopharmaceutical industry, technological advancements, presence of large companies, and contribution of small market players are likely to propel the bioprocess analyzers market in North America during the forecast period. Europe held the second largest market share in 2017.

Increase in production of biopharmaceutical products in Western Europe, particularly in Germany, France, and the U.K.; competition between large and small companies, and emerging research trend in academic institutes are anticipated to fuel the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for the third largest market share in 2017. However, the market in the region is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in production of biosimilars, antibiotics, and vaccines in Asia Pacific, and technological advancements. High price, lack of skilled professionals, and underdeveloped biopharmaceutical infrastructure are anticipated to restrain the bioprocess analyzers market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key companies in the global bioprocess analyzers market are Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Nova Biomedical, Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, YSI, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Sartorious AG, Polestar Technologies, Fluorometrics Instruments, LLC, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, FOSS, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Groton Biosystems, LLC, and Guava Technologies, among others.