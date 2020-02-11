Boat Insurance Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Zurich, AXA, AVIVA, State Farm, Allianz, and Forecast to 2026

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.

The global Boat Insurance market is valued at 830 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1040 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Boat Insurance.

This report studies the Boat Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Boat Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Zurich

AXA

AVIVA

State Farm

Allianz

GEICO

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

Markel Corporation

Kemper Corporation

Allstate

MetLife

PingAn

Westfield

Westpac

RAA

Northbridge

RSA Insurance

Helvetia

Pantaenius Yacht Insurance

Generali

United Marine Underwriters

Pacific Marine

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Actual Cash Value

Agreed Amount Value

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ocean

Lakes

Rivers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Boat Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boat Insurance

1.2 Classification of Boat Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Boat Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Boat Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Actual Cash Value

1.2.4 Agreed Amount Value

1.3 Global Boat Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Ocean

1.3.3 Lakes

1.3.4 Rivers

1.4 Global Boat Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Boat Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Boat Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Boat Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Boat Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Boat Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Boat Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Boat Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Zurich

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Boat Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Zurich Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AXA

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Boat Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AXA Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 AVIVA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Boat Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AVIVA Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 State Farm

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Boat Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 State Farm Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Allianz

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Boat Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Allianz Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 GEICO

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Boat Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 GEICO Boat Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

