Cannabis Oil Market will Projected at 50.89% high CAGR to reach 1,774 million US$ by the end of 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] The Global Cannabis Oil Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Cannabis Oil market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Cannabis Oil market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Cannabis Oil Market such as Select Oil, K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Emblem Cannabis Oils, Whistler, The Lab, Absolute Terps. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The global Cannabis Oil market is valued at USD 99.66 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,774 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 50.89% between 2017 and 2024.

This report studies the cannabis oil market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the cannabis oil market by product type and applications/end industries.

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of cannabis oil in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

USA

Europe

Canada

On the basis of product, the cannabis oil market is primarily split into

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Recreational

Medical

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Cannabis Oil market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Cannabis Oil market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Cannabis Oil market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

