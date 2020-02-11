Cluster Headache Syndrome Market by Top Vendors, Upcoming Trends, Sales, revenue and Profit Margin, Market Size Analysis to Forecast Period 2016-2026

Cluster headache, a neurological disorder is a condition characterized by severe headaches recurring on one side of the head usually around the eye. Cluster headache is often accompanied by autonomic symptoms such as excessive tears, swelling of the eye and nasal decongestion. In cluster headache syndrome, individuals often suffer from excruciating attacks of unilateral headaches. Some symptoms like migraine such as sensitivity to light and sound, nausea may also occur with a cluster headache. The causes of cluster headache are not completely known, though some of the rare causes may be hereditary, smoking and dysfunction of hypothalamus. The intense pain is known to be caused by dilation of blood vessels creating pressure on the trigeminal nerve.

Diagnosis of cluster headache syndrome can be often misleading, mismanaged and misdiagnosed. The cluster headache attacks often occur multiple times in a day, each attack lasting not more than three hours without treatment. The attacks occur daily for several weeks or months and then diminish for a period, though they can last for months or even years in some people. Prevalence of cluster headache syndrome in men is three to four times more than in women. Episodic and chronic are the two types of cluster headaches. Unlike chronic cluster headaches, episodic type is characterized by relatively long and pain-free remissions between headaches. About 10 percent of people suffering from cluster headaches have chronic syndrome. A physical examination of pupils may help doctors detect signs of a cluster headache. For instance, one of the pupils may appear smaller than the other, or droop in the eyelid.

Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cluster headache syndrome global market is driven by the geriatric population, increasing incidence and prevalence of cluster headache syndrome and technological advancement in healthcare industry. Rise in the disposable income levels and health awareness among general population has increased the rate of diagnosis of cluster headache. Also, increased television viewing and computer usage have contributed towards the growth of cluster headache syndrome. However, lack of knowledge among healthcare providers, poor awareness among the public, and measure undertaken by government to lessen healthcare expenditure are the major barriers to effective care in cluster headache syndrome market.

Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Segmentation

Cluster headache syndrome market is classified on the basis of drug type and geography.

Based on the drug type, the global Cluster headache syndrome market is segmented into the following:

Calcium channel blockers

Corticosteroids

Sumatriptan

Lithium carbonate

Ergots

Melatonin

Anti-seizure

Local anesthetics

Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Overview

Preventive measures reduce or eliminate cluster headache attacks. Verapamil, a calcium channel blocker is the recommended first line preventive treatment for cluster headache syndrome. Steroids may also be used in combination with other medications and are discontinued after 8 to 10 days of treatment. Surgical preventive measures include nerve stimulation in individuals not responding to the medication. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) is a non-invasive method under study for the treatment of cluster headaches. Other recommended alternative preventive treatments for cluster headache syndrome include lithium, methysergide and topiramate. Primary treatment for acute cluster headache includes use of oxygen and subcutaneous or intranasal sumatriptan. Sumatriptan injections are known to reduce the pain within 10 minutes. Vasoconstricting compounds such as ergot is also known to be useful in cluster headache syndrome.

Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic region, global cluster headache syndrome is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America region dictates the cluster headache syndrome followed by Europe due to increased diagnosis and more incidence cases in these regions. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to register rapid growth owing to the increase in aging population and also the increase in prevalence of cluster headache syndrome in geriatric population.

Cluster Headache Syndrome Market: Key Players

Some of the key players contributing to the global cluster headache syndrome market include AstraZeneca plc, Autonomic Technologies, Inc., ElectroCore Medical LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Winston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among several others.