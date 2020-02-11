Comprehensive Report on Global TAED Market |Focusing Top Key Players: Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd. AKCHEMTECH CO., LTD. idCHEM Co., Ltd. WeylChem International GmbH Chemsfield Co.
Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash. The Global TAED Market is expected to reach 149.2 KT by 2025, from 127.3 KT in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Global TAED Market report is a comprehensive study in the market it tells about what the market status in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Global TAED market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
This Global TAED market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and porter’s five forces analysis.
Key Market Competitors:
The key players operating in the global TAED market are –
Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd. AKCHEMTECH CO., LTD. idCHEM Co., Ltd. WeylChem International GmbH
Chemsfield Co., Ltd. Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd Warwick International Group Limited. JINKE Company Limited. ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED among others
The global TAED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the TAED market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The TAED Market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the TAED Industry forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global TAED market
- Analyze and forecast the TAED market on the basis of application and end user
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
Market Drivers & Restraint:
- Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry
- Growing demand from laundry industry
- Increasing demand of bleaching agent.
- Limited application areas of TAED
- Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.
Segmentation: Global TAED Market
By Application
- Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)
- Detergents
- Bleaching Agents
- Cleaning Agents
- Other
By End User
- Construction
- Automobile
- Pesticides
- Textiles Food Ingredients
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Canada,
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
