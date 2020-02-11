Comprehensive Report on Global TAED Market |Focusing Top Key Players: Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd. AKCHEMTECH CO., LTD. idCHEM Co., Ltd. WeylChem International GmbH Chemsfield Co.

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) is non-irritating to eyes and skin and doesn’t consist of sensitizing potential by skin contact. It has energy saving and biodegradable nature along with environment friendly characteristics. Continuous product development is considered to be one of the driving factors due to its environment friendly nature. For instance, in 2017, WeylChem International GmbH introduced WeylClean FDO XP, which is a bleach catalyst. It is a combination of two active ingredients named TAED and MnTACN for automatic dish wash. The Global TAED Market is expected to reach 149.2 KT by 2025, from 127.3 KT in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global TAED Market report is a comprehensive study in the market it tells about what the market status in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Global TAED market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

This Global TAED market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and porter’s five forces analysis.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global TAED market are –

Zhejiang Jinke Peroxide Co., Ltd. AKCHEMTECH CO., LTD. idCHEM Co., Ltd. WeylChem International GmbH

Chemsfield Co., Ltd. Shanghai Deborn Co., Ltd Warwick International Group Limited. JINKE Company Limited. ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED among others

The global TAED market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the TAED market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The TAED Market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the TAED Industry forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global TAED market

Analyze and forecast the TAED market on the basis of application and end user

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application and end user

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing demand for VAM in adhesive and sealant industry

Growing demand from laundry industry

Increasing demand of bleaching agent.

Limited application areas of TAED

Fluctuation in the price of raw materials is affecting the market.

Segmentation: Global TAED Market

By Application

Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM)

Detergents

Bleaching Agents

Cleaning Agents

Other

By End User

Construction

Automobile

Pesticides

Textiles Food Ingredients

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

