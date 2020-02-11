Data Center Security Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Data Center Security Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Data Center Security Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Data Center Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Data Center Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Network security is gaining a significant importance among the corporates due to the increasing number of untrusted devices accessing their networks. Hence, the adoption of NAC in various industries is increasing, which is one of the major growth factors of the market.

Data center security is considered crucial as it needs to address the network security as well as physical security of a data center. The data center security market is booming and during the forecast period, it is expected that adoption rate will increase and contribute to the high growth of this market. The report provides detailed insights into the global market. The market has been segmented into many industry verticals, namely, Banking, Financial, and Insurance Services (BFSI), IT & telecom, government & defense, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others where BFSI holds the largest market share, and government and defense accounts for the highest CAGR.

In 2017, the global Data Center Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Mcafee, Inc. (Subsidiary of Intel Corp.)

Dell, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Center

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Data Center Security in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Security are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Data Center Security Manufacturers

Data Center Security Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Data Center Security Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Data Center Security market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

