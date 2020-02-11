Facial Paralysis Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2018 – 2026

Facial paralysis refers to the loss of facial muscle movement owing to damage to nerves. Facial muscles of the affected individuals become weak and start to droop. Facial paralysis can affect either one side or both sides of the face. Facial paralysis is caused due to inflammation of the nerves caused by infection, stroke, and tumor. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the most common cause of facial paralysis is Bell’s palsy.

It has been estimated that approximately 40,000 U.S. citizens are affected by facial paralysis caused due to Bell’s palsy. Facial paralysis caused by stroke affects the nerves controlling the facial muscle. Stoke causes damage to brain cells due to lack of oxygen, lead to bleeding. Some of the other causes of facial paralysis are Lyme disease, Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome, Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, Guillain Barre syndrome, Mobius syndrome, etc.. Bell’s palsy is more prevalent in individuals between the ages of 15 years to 60 years.

Facial paralysis symptoms caused due to Bell’s palsy may include loss of blinking control, drooping of the mouth, difficulty in speaking, and difficulty in swallowing. In case of stroke, individuals may experience dizziness, seizures, weakening of limbs, and loss of coordination. Diagnosis of facial paralysis is performed with help of electromyography (a test performed to assess the condition of facial muscle and nerves), imaging scans, and blood tests. Facial paralysis treatment comprises oral steroids such as prednisone, antiviral drugs, and physical therapy. In certain cases where medication does not help in treatment, surgery is performed. Individuals affect by facial paralysis are prescribed the use of artificial tears to lubricate their eyes, or they have to use a specialized moisture chamber to protect their eyes from any damage due to dryness. During surgery, the damaged nerves and muscles are repaired. In some cases, Botox injection is used along with physical therapy.

The global facial paralysis market is expected to expand due to increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in government initiatives, increasing health care infrastructure in emerging economies, and rise in incidence of stroke. The major restrains of the global facial paralysis market are lack of awareness and low availability of treatment in smaller economies.

The global facial paralysis market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, and region. In terms of diagnosis, the market can be divided into electromyography, imaging scans, and blood test. Based on treatment, the global facial paralysis can be classified into therapeutics, physical therapy, and surgery.

In terms of region, the global facial paralysis market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The facial paralysis market in North America is expected to account for a major market share during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence rate of facial paralysis due to Bell’s palsy, better health care infrastructure, presence of leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers, better health care plans, and higher awareness about facial paralysis. The facial paralysis market in Europe is expected to constitute a prominent market share during the forecast period. According to Facial Palsy UK, Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of facial paralysis. The incidence rate of Bell’s palsy is approximately 20 to 40 per 100,000 inhabitants per year in the U.K..

The facial paralysis market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be highly lucrative during the forecast period. Increasing population, rise in health care infrastructure, increase in government support, and rise in mergers and acquisitions in the region are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand under the influence of major regions.

Major players operating in the global facial paralysis market include Cyberonics, Inc., Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Mallinckrodt.