Female Hygiene Wipe Market – Growing online retailing of wet tissues and wipes is also playing an important role in the growth of the market

Feminine hygiene includes personal care products required by women to lead a healthy life. Various feminine hygiene products are available in the market and used for intimate hygiene routine. Feminine wipes are cleansing cloths which are used to clean the vaginal area. They can be used during menstruation cycle or for everyday use in order to guard against vaginal infection.

Growing awareness about sanitization is the fundamental factor driving the global female hygiene wipe market. In developing countries, awareness about hygiene practices is growing due to the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income. Rising demand for hygiene products and ease of availability are some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for female hygiene wipe products. The adoption of feminine products is growing rapidly in developed areas in order to avoid allergies, infection, and inflammation. Increasing awareness about health concerns is positively influencing the demand for female hygiene products. Women have become more concerned about health, particularly related to feminine hygiene.

Health issues caused by lack of hygiene and increasing environmental concerns are increasing the use of various female hygiene products. Since over a decade, women have started to demand healthier sanitary products. Demand for organic & biodegradable female hygiene products among women is continuously increasing in order to reduce health risks caused by irritants, harmful chemicals and dyes. This creates lucrative opportunity for vendors to strengthen their market position by developing premium and innovative products.

Continuous innovation and maintaining brand loyalty are some of the recent trends in developed countries whereas in developing countries, governments are focusing on spreading awareness about female sanitization and health issues. Use of flushable wipes is the recent trend in the female hygiene wipes market. Growing online retailing of wet tissues and wipes is also playing an important role in the growth of the female hygiene wipe market. Government initiatives in various countries to spread hygiene awareness is also escalating the global female hygiene wipe market.

The female hygiene wipe market can be segmented into shapes, fragrance, distribution channel, and region. Female hygiene wipe products are available in different shapes and sizes in the market with different fragrance. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented as supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies & beauty stores, and online & other channels. In terms of region, the global female hygiene wipe market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly owing to rising number of working women, increasing population, and rising health consciousness among women. China, India, and Japan are expected to contribute a significant share in the female hygiene wipe market in Asia Pacific.

Factors such as product advertisements, government initiatives in order to spread awareness about importance of hygiene practices during menstrual periods, easy availability of products in stores, and increasing urbanization are propelling the growth of the female hygiene wipe market in the region. Demand for innovative feminine hygiene products is high in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe. Developing regions such as Middle East & Africa and South America are also expected to grow exponentially due to the rising awareness about health issues and growing campaigns related to women’s sanitization.

The global female hygiene wipe market includes a large number of players. Some of the key players operating in the market are Procter & Gamble, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets Group Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited, and Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.