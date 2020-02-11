Future Growth of Data Center Structured Cabling Market Size Global Analysis by Key Players – Paige Electric Company, LP,, CommScope, NEXANS, Panduit, Legrand, Corning Incorporated, Belden Inc., ABB

The “Global Data Center Structured Cabling Systems Market Analysis to 2026″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the structured cabling market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global structured cabling market with detailed market segmentation by the solution type, end-user and geography. The global structured cabling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the structured cabling market.

Global Data Center Structured Cabling Market is expected to reach USD 24.38 billion by 2026 from USD 12.06 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Top Leading Companies are

Paige Electric Company

LP

CommScope

NEXANS

Panduit

Legrand

Corning Incorporated

Belden Inc.

ABB

Schneider Electric

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

TE Connectivity

Teknon Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Superior Essex Inc., and Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Key points for analysis

To describe and forecast the Data Center Structured Cabling Systems, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Company profiling with comprehensive approaches and methodologies, financials, and latest technological developments

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Data Center Structured Cabling Systems market growth

Segmentation:

By solution type

(products, services and software)

vertical

(IT & Telecommunication, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Reasons for Buying Global Data Center Structured Cabling Systems Market Report:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape that keeps the reader/client ahead of the competitors.

It also provides an in-depth view of the different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Data Center Structured Cabling Systems Market report provides an eight-year forecast evaluated on the basis of how the market is estimated to grow.

It assists in making informed business decisions by having thorough insights into the global market and by making a comprehensive analysis of the key market segments and sub-segments.

Market Definition:

Data center structured cabling consists of fiber optics, copper, ground and AC/DC which is the main types of network solutions. The data centered is divided into structured and unstructured cabling. In structured data center it provides hosting and co-location solution which are suite in managed services and IT infrastructure stack such are network & clouds, security and storage. The data centered capable to support 10G or more speed technologies, which incorporated with proper racking, pathways, access flooring and monitoring systems. Nowadays most the private agencies and government organization put focus on better communication and network across the cabling solutions. It also offers relocation services such as access configuration, equipment insurance, project management, professional de-installation and packing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of high-speed connectivity devices and systems.

Growing demand of LED lighting system and IP-based video surveillance systems.

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating price of copper and high cost of fiber cables are the limiting factor for structured cabling.

Alteration due to traditional unstructured cable data centers.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry

To get a comprehensive overview of the Global Data Center Structured Cabling Systems market.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Competitive landscape

