Gamma Knife Market Value, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024
Gamma Knife Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Gamma Knife Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2024.
Global Gamma Knife Market By Indication (Brain Metastasis, Arteriovenous Malformation, Cancer, Trigeminal Neuralgia, Movement Disorder, Others), By Anatomy (Head, Neck, Others), End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Center), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Gamma Knife Market accounted to USD 175.3 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Report Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing number of minimally invasive surgery
- Government insurance plans for radiation therapy
- Technological advancement to adopt the new technology
- High costs of equipments
- Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals
Global Segmentation of Gamma Knife Market:
By technology the market for gamma knife is segmented into:
- Brain Metastasis
- Arteriovenous Malformation
- Cancer
- Trigeminal Neuralgia
- Movement Disorder
- Others
By anatomy the gamma knife market is segmented into:
- Head
- Neck
- Others
On the basis of end-users the gamma knife market is segmented into:
- Hospital
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Centers.
Based on geography the Global Gamma Knife Market is segmented into:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Gamma Knife Market Competitive Analysis:
The gamma knife market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamma knife market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Top Key Competitors:
Some of the major players operating in gamma knife market are:
- Elekta
- Varian Medical Systems and Huiheng Medical, Inc.
- American Radiosurgery, Inc.
- ISOTREND spol. s.r.o.
- ÖZYÜREK A.Ş., among others.
Gamma Knife Market Research Methodology:
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.
Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
