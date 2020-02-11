Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market-2025 | Estimated By Top Key Players – Danone SA,Nush Foods, Hain Celestial and Oatly AB.,Kite Hill, The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.

Data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance, historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2025 are included in global dairy free yogurt market report. The report also details the segmentation, application and regional segmentation of the product type.

The global dairy free yogurt market analysis report covers an in-depth analysis of the global dairy free yogurt market value chain. The analysis of the value chain helps to analyze important raw materials, major equipment, production processes, customer analysis and major distributors.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

Detailed Sample Copy of Updated Analysis @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-dairy-free-yogurt-market

prominent participants:

The global dairy free yogurt market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Danone SA dominated the dairy free yogurt market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Nush Foods, Hain Celestial and Oatly AB. Other players in this market include are Kite Hill, The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd., Halsa Foods, Amande yogurt, Nulac foods, Nudie and Yoso among others.

Global Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Food & Beverage industry is expected to reach USD 38,598.75 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation:By Type (Almond, Coconut, Cashew, Soy, Oat, Hemp, Rice), Flavour (Original/Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Raspberry, Peach), End-User (Household, Food Service Industry (HORECA)), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail & Grocery Stores, Online Market), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

DANONE SA:

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Paris, France. Danone SA is focused on manufacturing and distribution of nutritional diary and water products. The company is engaged in food processing industry. The company operates through three business segments; Essential dairy and plant based products, Waters and Special nutrition. The company sells its products under various brand names such as Activia, Actimel, Alpro, Danette, Danonino, Danio, evian, Volvic, Nutrilon/Aptamil, Nutricia, Aqua, Blédina, Cow & Gate, Bonafont, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk and Vega. The dairy free yogurt products are available in essential dairy and plant based products segment.

The company has strong geographic presence in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, Africa among others along with its subsidiaries like DANONE DJURDJURA, DANONE ARGENTINA SA, NV DANONE SA and DANONE INC. among others.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

In April, Danone SA (France) operating in North America) along with the two subsidiaries in US and Canada achieved B Corp Certification. With the help of this certification the companies will be operating in their business to benefit best values to the customers. The company achieved sustainability in North America by receiving this certification.

In February, Danone SA (France) entered into a partnership with Yakult, which is a Japan based company. This partnership has strengthened their relationship. The partnership aimed at promoting probiotics as a part of balanced diet. Also, Yakult will expand their business in other European markets such as Spain, where the company is not currently engaged in substantial business.

NUSH FOODS:

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, U.K. Nush Foods is engaged in producing and selling of dairy free products. The product category of the company includes Almond range, Cashew range and Nush Tubes. The dairy free yogurts are available in Almond range product category of the company. The company imports high quality of almonds from Silicy, Greece.

The company has strong geographic presence in U.K.

Request for Report TOC: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-dairy-free-yogurt-market

HAIN CELESTIAL:

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in New York, U.S. Hain Celestial is focused on manufacturing, marketing, distributing and selling of natural, organic, medically directed (sugar-free and low-salt), snack and weight management food products across the globe. The product category of the company includes grocery, poultry/protein, snacks, personal care, and tea. The dairy free yogurt products are available in grocery product category. Formerly known as Hain Food Group changed, its name changed to The Hain Celestial Group when it was acquired by Celestial Seasonings in 2000. The company has various subsidiaries across the globe. Some of the company’s subsidiaries include Ella’s Kitchen (U.K.), Hain Europe NV (Austria), Dana Alexander, Inc. (Germany), Plainville Farms LLC (U.S.), Natumi AG (Germany) among others. The company has its global presence in U.K. and U.S. among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]