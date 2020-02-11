Dunaliella Market 2019 – Emerging Growth, Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Forecasts to 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Dunaliella market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Dunaliella market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Dunaliella market.

Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. It is widely distributed in natural habitat ranging from ocean and lakes of saturated brine. Dunaliella is unicellular bi-flagellate, naked, green-alga with ovoid in shape, without cell wall, 4-10 µm wide and 6-15 µm long. It is the plant containing the highest amount of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, cryptoxanthin and lycopene, and abundant unsaturated fatty acid, especially linolenic acid. Hence, it is university acknowledged of the commercial value. Dunaliella Salina is the main kind of dunaliella traded in market with the form of powdered drying dunaliella salina.

First, the Dunaliella industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in Australia, China and Japan. Australia by virtue of the advantage of nature, has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Evolutionary Health, Plankton Australia Pty Ltd and Nutra-Kol both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in coastal region.

Second, the sales market mainly focus on the Australia, North America, Europe and China etc. region. In 2016, North America was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 22.38%. Europe was the second sales market with sales share 21.5% in 2016.

The global Dunaliella market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dunaliella volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dunaliella market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Dunaliella Market are:

NutriMed Group

Evolutionary Health

Gong BIH

Plankton Australia Pty Ltd

Nutra-Kol

Parry bio

Dunaliella market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Dunaliella Salina

Dunaliella Bardawil

Other Source

Major Application as follows:

Human health dietary supplements

Functional and superfood blends

Nutrient-rich animal feed

Cosmetics

Pigments and Dyes

