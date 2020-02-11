Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market 2025 | Major Players Pregna International Limited, MedWOW Global, SMB Corporation of India, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, GYNEAS, Melbea Innovations, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

This Report Expects To Examine The Developments Of A Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Including Its Market Improvement, Development Position Etc. The Report On The Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market Offers Explain Knowledge On The Market Parts Like Dominating Players, Drivers And Restraints, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Import And Export, And The Most Effective Development Within The Organization Size, Deployment Type, Inside, Segmentation Comprised Throughout This Analysis, Also Major The Players Have Used Various Strategies Such As New Product Launches, Expansions, Agreements, Joint Ventures, Partnerships, Acquisitions and Others .To Increase Their Footprints In This Market In Order To Sustain In Long Run. Additionally To the Present the Report Covers Chart and Tables Which Provide A Clear Viewpoint Of The Medical Devices Industry

Some of the major market players in this market are Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mona Lisa N.V., DKT INTERNATIONAL, OCON Medical Ltd, Pregna International Limited, MedWOW Global, SMB Corporation of India, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, GYNEAS, Melbea Innovations, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Melbea AG, Medicines360, ALLERGAN, Agile therapeutics Inc. among others.

Global Intra-Uterine Contraceptive Devices Market, According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, is projected to reach USD 5289.17 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small-sized, birth control device that is inserted into woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly economical, effective, and safe birth control devices. Their major role is that they prevent pregnancy for a long period of time and prevent the chances of ectopic pregnancy. They are considered to be 99.0% effective in preventing pregnancy.

In 2016, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration pharms approved Bayer AG’s low dose levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system. It marketed in the United States under the brand name KyleenaTM. Kyleena releases the lowest daily dose of the hormone levonorgestrel in an intrauterine system for up to five years. This is very effective protection against pregnancy, using the smallest T-shaped body available today.

Allergan in 2016 launched single-handed Liletta IUD inserter.

By Product Type Copper IUCD Hormonal IUCD

By End-User Hospitals Gynecology Clinics Community Healthcare

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



The increased rate of unplanned pregnancies:

The rate of unintended pregnancy is increasing year after year, and the government initiatives regarding birth control and use of intra-uterine contraceptive devices in on the rise.

In 2010, at least 36.0% of pregnancies in every United States were unintended. In 2011, nearly half (45.0% or 2.8 million) of the 6.1 million pregnancies in the United States were unintended. In 2011, there were 45 the rate of unintended pregnancies was 45 per 1,000 women in an aged group between 15years –44years. According to a journal published by the lancet global health, 15·6 million abortions (14·1 million–17·3 million) occurred in India in 2015. The rate of abortion was 47 per 1000 women. 3.4 million Abortion occur in health facilities (22.0%). 11.5 million abortion abortions were done through medication (73.0%), 2.2 million abortions were surgical (14.0%).

Growing awareness of contraceptive:

According to “the hindu” news of 2014, government has joined hands with the Federation of Obstetric and gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and international federation of gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) to train doctors and nurses to make intra-uterine contraceptive devices insertion as part of their routine activities.

To avoid the unwanted pregnancy, and to offer a better family planning, government of most of the countries are taking an active part in promoting the use of intra-uterine contraceptive devices. These factors are driving this market to achieve a stable platform in future.