Jaundice Meter Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast Research Report

A Jaundice meter is an instrument that measure the yellowish pigmentation of the skin and other mucous membranes caused by hyperbilirubinemia (increased levels of bilirubin in the blood). They are broadly utilized in children’s hospitals, baby caring centers all around the world.

North America ranks the first in terms of production volume of Jaundice Meter, consists of 39.33% the global market in 2016; Europe and China come the second and the third places, consist of 29.14% and 12.24% of the global market respectively in the same year.

Dräger is the dominator of Jaundice Meter market, occupies 52.63% of the global market share in 2016; While, Natus Medical, with a market share of 3.60%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers together consist of approximately 28.96% of the global market.

The global Jaundice Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jaundice Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jaundice Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Major Key Manufacturers of Jaundice Meter Market are:

Dräger

Delta Medical International

Xuzhou Kejian Hi-tech

Aegis Medicals

Natus Medical

Refine Medical Technology

M&B

Micro Lab

Major Classification as follows:

Portable

Bench-top

Major Application as follows:

Hospital

Home

