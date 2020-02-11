Global Lensmeter Market Size will Grow from US$ 210 Million to US$ 270 Million by 2024 with Growing Market Revenue at 4.2% CAGR

www.MarketResearchNest.com adds Latest Report in 2019, the “Global Lensmeter Market Growth 2019-2024.”

Lensmeter as a focimeter or vertometer, is an ophthalmic instrument. It is mainly used by optometrists and opticians to verify the correct prescription in a pair of eyeglasses, to properly orient and mark uncut lenses, and to confirm the correct mounting of lenses in spectacle frames. Lensmeters can also verify the power of contact lenses, if a special lens support is used.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Topcon, Nidek Co.,LTD., Essilor, Takagi, Reichert, Rexxam Co., Ltd., and so on. The production value of Lensmeter is about 358.53 Million USD in 2016.

Japan is the largest production of Lensmeter, with a production value market share nearly 34.32% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following Japan with the production value market share over 24.59% in 2016. North America is another important production market of Lensmeter.

Lensmeter used in industry including Hospital, Eyeglass Manufacturers, Retail Opticians and Others. Report data showed that 69.26% of the Lensmeter market demand in Retail Opticians, 15.78% in Hospital, and 10.86% in Eyeglass Manufacturers in 2016.

There are two kinds of Lensmeter, which are Manual Lensmeter and Automatic Lensmeter. Automatic Lensmeter is important in the Lensmeter, with a production market share nearly 72.21% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Lensmeter industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Lensmeter have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Lensmeter market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 270 million by 2024, from US$ 210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Lensmeter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Lensmeter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3:

Topcon

Nidek Co.,LTD.

Essilor

Takagi

Reichert

Rexxam Co., Ltd.

Huvitz Co Ltd

Carl Zeiss

Righton

Luneau Technology Group

Ningbo FLO Optical Co.,Ltd

Xinyuan High-Tech Center

Shanghai JingLian Group

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7:

Manual Lensmeter

Automatic Lensmeter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8:

Hospital

Eyeglass Manufacturers

Retail Opticians

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8:

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Lensmeter consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Lensmeter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Lensmeter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Lensmeter with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Lensmeter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Lensmeter Consumption Market Report

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Global Lensmeter by Players

Lensmeter by Regions

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Global Lensmeter Market Forecast

Key Players Analysis

Research Findings and Conclusion

…. Table of Contents Continued

