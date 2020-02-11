Global Medical Ultrasound Probe Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Medical Ultrasound Probe Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Ultrasound probe is an essential part of the ultrasonic diagnostic instrument, it can not only transform the electrical signal into ultrasonic signal, but also the ultrasonic signal into electrical signals, with ultrasonic transmission and reception of dual functions.

The global Medical Ultrasound Probe industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, such as GE, Siemens, Philips, SonoSite and Toshiba. At present, GE is the world leader, holding 15.77% sales market share in 2016.

This report studies the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Ultrasound Probe market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Ultrasound Probe market will register a 3.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3860 million by 2024, from US$ 3180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Medical Ultrasound Probe business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Medical Ultrasound Probe market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

Philips

Siemens

SonoSite

Toshiba

Samsung Medison

Hitachi

Esaote

Mindray

SIUI

Shenzhen Ruqi

SonoScape

Jiarui

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Linear Type

Convex Type

Phased Array Type

Endocavitary Type

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Abdomen

Uterus

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Ultrasound Probe consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Ultrasound Probe market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Ultrasound Probe manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Ultrasound Probe with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Medical Ultrasound Probe submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

