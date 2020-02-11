Global Reed Sensor Market Ongoing Trend | Growing at Remarkable CAGR with Standex-Meder Electronics, PIC GmbH, Coto Technology, Pickering Electronics, Aleph America, Stg Germany GmbH
The Reed Sensors have a various feature which include low power, tight tolerances and reliable reed-switch technology. Reed sensors are used for sensing and detecting movement, metal detection, proximity, and liquid level and flow measurement. It involves 2 or more metal reed contacts (blades) that are hermetically sealed inside the glass capsule containing inert gas to stop the activation of contacts. It is used numerous application such as automotive & transportation, robotics & automation, consumer electronics & appliances, safety & security and others.
The Global Reed Sensor Market is expected to reach USD 2.9 million by 2025 from USD 1.7 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The reed sensor market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The renowned players in Reed Sensor Market are-
- Littelfuse,
- HSI Sensing,
- Ryazan Metal Ceramics Instrumentation Plant JSC (RMCIP),
- Standex-Meder Electronics,
- PIC GmbH,
- Coto Technology,
- Pickering Electronics,
- Aleph America,
- Stg Germany GmbH,
Others: Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Magnasphere, Nte Electronics, Multice Group, Zf Electronics Tvs, Kemet, Reed Switch Developments Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Soway Tech Limited, Hnc Group and Bernstein Ag and many more. The global reed sensor market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of reed sensor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Key points mentioned in the report:
- The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels
- To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Use of Reed Sensors in Automotive Industry
- Reed Sensor applications in home appliances, HVAC, and smart meters.
- Benefit of low operating power and capable of working in harsh environments.
- Size of reed sensors.
Littelfuse provide operated reed switches a widest selection of magnetically. Reed switches are available in bare glass or overmolded packages with a variety of mechanical, electrical and magnetic characteristics.
- The reed sensor also works with no physical connection to any phone company since they function virtually.
- In 2017 Sandvik launches Safeni 52 a new wire for efficient production of high-quality reed sensors. Safeni 52 is a soft magnetic iron-nickel alloy with low coercive force, a low content of non-metallic inclusions and high magnetic permeability.
Table Of Content:
- Part 01: Executive Summary
- Part 02: Scope Of The Report
- Part 03: GLOBAL REED SENSOR Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
- Part 04: GLOBAL REED SENSOR Market Sizing
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2025
- Part 05: Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
- Part 06: GLOBAL REED SENSOR Market Segmentation By Product
Market segmentation by product
Market segmentation By Applications
Market segmentation By End Users
Comparison by product
Others – Market size and forecast 2018-2025
Market opportunity by product
- Part 07: Customer Landscape
- Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2018-2025
EMEA – Market size and forecast2018-2025
APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
- Part 09: Decision Framework
- Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
- Part 11: Market Trends
- Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented based on Contact Position, type, application and geographical segments.
- Based on Contact Position, the market is segmented into
- Form A
- Form B
- Form C
- Others
- Based on Type, the market is segmented into
- Dry-reed sensor
- Mercury-wetted reed sensor
- Based on application, the market is segmented into
- Automotive & transportation
- Consumer electronics & appliances
- Robotics & automation
- Telecommunications
- Healthcare
- Safety & security
- Construction and others
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
