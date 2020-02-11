Sinus Dilation Devices Market will surge at 14.5% CAGR up to 2025: QY Research, Inc.

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Sinus Dilation Devices market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Sinus Dilation Devices market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Sinus Dilation Devices market.

The global Sinus Dilation Devices market is valued at 340 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 990 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2019-2025.

Chronic sinusitis affects more than 31 million people in the United States. It is more prevalent than heart disease and asthma and has a greater impact on patients’ quality of life than chronic back pain or congestive heart failure. The majority of patients with chronic sinusitis are treated with oral antibiotics and/or nasal steroids, which can increase the risk of antibiotic resistance and cause unwanted side effects such as epistaxis (nose bleeds), nasal ulcers, and nasal and oral infections. The most effective treatments are Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) and balloon dilation at high pressures, which are known to cause significant patient discomfort and are conducted in a surgical suite under general anesthesia or IV sedation.

The classification of Sinus Dilation Devices includes Balloon Sinus Dilation and No-Balloon Sinus Dilation. The proportion of Balloon Sinus Dilation in 2016 is about 97%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Sinus Dilation Devices is widely used in Physician’s Office and Operating Room. The most proportion of Sinus Dilation Devices is Operating Room, and the proportion in 2016 is 51%. The trend of Operating Room is in decrease trend.

North America is the largest supplier of Sinus Dilation Devices, with a production market share nearly 96% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 85% in 2016.

Market competition is not intense. Acclarent, Entellus Medical, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew are the leaders of the industry.

This report focuses on Sinus Dilation Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sinus Dilation Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Sinus Dilation Devices Market are:

Acclarent

Entellus Medical

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew,

SinuSys Corporation

Sinus Dilation Devices market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Balloon Sinus Dilation

No-Balloon Sinus Dilation

Major Application as follows:

Physician’s Office

Operating Room

