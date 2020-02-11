Global Surgical Light market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

Surgical Light Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

A surgical light – also referred to as an operating light or surgical lighthead – is a medical device intended to assist medical personnel during a surgical procedure by illuminating a local area or cavity of the patient. A combination of several surgical lights is often referred to as a “surgical light system”.

The global average price of Surgical Light is in the decreasing trend, from 6848 USD/Unit in 2012 to 6540 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

This report studies the global Surgical Light market status and forecast, categorizes the global Surgical Light market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Surgical Light market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20 million by 2024, from US$ 12 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Surgical Light business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Surgical Light market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Stryker

Maquet

Hill-Rom

Steris

Draeger

Philips Button

Skytron

Medical Illumination

Excelitas

Mach

MINDRAY

SIMEON Medical

KLS Martin Group

Waldmann

Beijing Aerospace Changfen

Merivaara

Bovie Medical

Trilux Medical

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

LED Surgical Lamp

Halogen Surgical Lamp

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Clinic

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Surgical Light consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Surgical Light market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surgical Light manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surgical Light with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Surgical Light submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

