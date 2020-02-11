Venous Stents Market Revenue, Status and Outlook 2019 to 2025

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Venous Stents market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Venous Stents market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Venous Stents market.

This report studies the Venous Stents market. Venous stents are metal mesh tubes that expand against blocked or narrowed vein walls. They act as a scaffold to keep veins open. In most cases, surgeons place venous stents in larger, central veins, such as those found in the legs, chest and abdomen.

For a long time, there was only the Wallstent (Boston Scientific) being FDA approved for deep venous treatment in the United States, which means there is only one official player Boston Scientific selling venous stents in United States market. At present, there are at least 3 potential venous stents players planning to enter the United States market with stents in clinical trials in the United States. The 3 potential venous stent products are Venovo venous stent (Bard), Vici venous system (Veniti) and Zilver Vena venous stent (Cook). Other venous stent players in the international market are Optimed and Medtronic.

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Veniti

Cook Medical

Optimed Med

C.R. Bard

10 mm Stent

12 mm Stent

14 mm Stent

16 mm Stent

Leg

Chest

Abdomen

Others

