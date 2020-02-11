Global Video Management Software Market Analysis BY Top Companies like AxxonSoft, Milestone Systems, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc, Aimetis, Tyco Security Products, 3VR, Verint-Systems, Genetec, Salient Systems, March Networks, Schneider Electric, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the Video Management Software (VMS) market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the Video Management Software (VMS) market by segmenting the market based on the deployment model, component, end-user, application, and region. By deployment model, the Video Management Software (VMS) market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The component segment includes services and software. The end-user segment includes healthcare providers, insurance companies, patients, and others. By application, this market includes medical guidance and appointment scheduling and medication assistance and symptom checking.

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market accounted for USD 4.01 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The report for Global Video Management Software Market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Major Market Competitors: Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market

Some of the major players of the global video management software (VMS) market are AxxonSoft, Milestone systems A/S, On-Net Surveillance Systems, Aimetis Corp., Tyco Security Products, 3VR Inc., Verint Systems Inc, Genetec Inc, Salient Systems, March Networks, Schneider Electric, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Hanwha Techwin CO., LTD, Surveon Technology Inc., and others.

Global Video Management Software Market By Geography; Type Of Solution (Video Intelligence, Case Management, Advanced Video Management, Data Integration, Custom Application Management, Intelligent Streaming, Mobile Application, Navigation Management, Storage Management, Security Management); Technology (Analog-Based, IP-Based); Service; Deployment; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition:-

Video Management Software (VMS) is a crucial part of the surveillance system. VMS software allows managing recording settings, view multiple camera feeds, and set alerts for tampering and motion detection. The adoption of video surveillance software market in coming years has increased due to increasing large scale security. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive, retail, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and others. Increasing security concerns may act as driver in the growth of video management software market. On the other side lack of cooperation among security solutions may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Ease of deployment and increased use of IP video

Deeper, better, and more useful integrations with other digital business systems

Increasing security concerns globally

Increasing penetration of video surveillance in a wide range of applications

Lack of cooperation among security solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Management Software (VMS) Market is segmented on the basis of type of solution into video intelligence, case management, advanced video management, data integration, custom application management, intelligent streaming, mobile application, navigation management, storage management, and security management.

On the basis of technology:- Analog-based VMS, IP-based VMS.

On the basis of service:- Professional services, and managed services.

On the basis of deployment model:- cloud, and on-premises.

On the basis of vertical:- banking, financial services, and insurance, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive, retail, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecom and it, energy and utilities, tourism and hospitality, education, real estate, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

