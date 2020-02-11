Human Prothrombin Complex Market is Awaited to Grow at a high CAGR 11.8% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] The Global Human Prothrombin Complex Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Human Prothrombin Complex market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Human Prothrombin Complex market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Human Prothrombin Complex Market such as Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

In 2018, the global Human Prothrombin Complex market size was 1000 million US$ and is forecast to 2430 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Human Prothrombin Complex.

This study researches the market size of Human Prothrombin Complex, presents the global Human Prothrombin Complex sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of Human Prothrombin Complex in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Human Prothrombin Complex for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2018.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC), also known as factor IX complex, is a medication made up of blood clotting factors II, IX, and X. Some versions also contain factor VII. It is used to treat and prevent bleeding in hemophilia B if pure factor IX is not available.

The global average price of Human Prothrombin Complex is in the increasing trend, from 124 USD/Unit in 2013 to 137 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Human Prothrombin Complex includes 500 IU/Vial, 600 IU/Vial, 1000 IU/Vial and others, and the proportion of 500 IU/Vial in 2017 is about 51%.

Human Prothrombin Complex is widely used in Hemophilia B, Vitamin K Deficiency and other diseases. The most proportion of Human Prothrombin Complex is Hemophilia B, and the proportion of sales is 48%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Market competition is not intense. Shire, CSL, Grifols, Octapharma, Hualan Biological, Meheco Xinxing Pharma, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Market Segment by Product Type

500 IU/Vial

600 IU/Vial

1000 IU/Vial

Others

Market Segment by Application

Hemophilia B

Vitamin K Deficiency

Others

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Human Prothrombin Complex market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Human Prothrombin Complex market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Human Prothrombin Complex market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

