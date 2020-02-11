Internet Advertising Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, Yahoo! Inc, Microsoft and Forecast to 2026

Online advertising, also called online or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.

Online advertising is a marketing strategy that involves the use of the Internet as a medium to obtain website traffic and target and deliver marketing messages to the right customers. Online advertising is geared toward defining markets through unique and useful applications.

Currently, there are many vendors in the world Internet Advertising industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions.

The main market players are Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, Yahoo! Inc, Microsoft and so on.

North America region is the largest market of Internet Advertising, with a revenue market share nearly 39.18% in 2015.

In 2018, the global Internet Advertising market size was 195300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 424200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Banner Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

