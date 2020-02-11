Laser Trabeculoplasty Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Laser trabeculoplasty is a technique used for the intervention of open-angle glaucoma in patients who are unable to use medication, or in certain conditions such as pseudoexfoliation or pigmentary glaucoma. Laser trabeculoplasty is done to control intraocular pressure (IOP) in the eyes of glaucoma patients, who are awaiting filtering surgery. Complete glaucoma evaluation is done by the physician prior to recommending trabeculoplasty. The evaluation includes gonioscopy, intraocular pressure measurement, optic nerve examination, and central corneal pachymetry. A shift from usage of regular laser treatment procedure to selective laser trabeculoplasty procedure has been observed for the treatment of glaucoma, as the procedure creates minimal heat damage to adjacent tissue.

Increasing prevalence of glaucoma is a major factor that is driving the laser trabeculoplasty market. Other factors anticipated to drive the market include rise in geriatric population, preference for laser techniques leading to minimal heat damage to adjacent tissue, increasing number of domestic and global players entering the market with new products and techniques leading to increase in funding for R&D of surgical procedures. However, other surgical techniques and devices employed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) such as non-penetrating glaucoma surgery, canaloplasty, trabecular bypass devices, suprachoroidal shunts, and other novel devices are projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global laser trabeculoplastys market can be classified on the basis of treatment type, glaucoma type, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market can be segmented into argon laser trabeculoplasty and selective laser trabeculoplasty. In terms of glaucoma type, the global laser trabeculoplastys market can be segmented into open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, congenital glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, and others. The open-angle glaucoma segment is projected to account for a prominent share of the global laser trabeculoplasty market during the forecast period due to increase in certain medical problems due to previous eye surgery. Rising demand for first-line therapy for treatment of open-angle glaucoma and other types of glaucoma, especially in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India, is also likely to boost the laser trabeculoplasty market. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, eye research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmology clinics.

In terms of region, the global laser trabeculoplasty market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 3 million Latin and North Americans have glaucoma, and in the U.S. more than 120,000 have lost their vision due to glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness. According to the World Health Organization, glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the world. Furthermore, the increase in prevalence of glaucoma and rise in number of glaucoma surgeries, especially in developing countries such as China, South Africa, and India, are likely to propel the laser trabeculoplastys market in the countries of Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa. According to a report published by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in 2017, the rate of Primary Angle-Closure Glaucoma (PACG) occurrence in patients older than 40 years is 2.1% to 5.0% of the population, and 0.4% to 1.3% among East Asians. In comparison, rates are exceedingly lower in Caucasians (0.1% to 0.6%) and Africans (0.1% to 0.2%). In 2010, the global prevalence of angle-closure glaucoma was 15.7 million with nearly 25% of cases resulting in bilateral blindness. However, the incidence of glaucoma, and surgery related to eye diseases is rising in Asia Pacific due to increasing IOP and advancing age. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for cost-effective laser trabeculoplasty devices. These factors are projected to drive the laser trabeculoplasty market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025.

Key players operating in the global laser trabeculoplasty market include Quantel Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis, Optotek d. o. o., MS Westfalia GmbH (Topcon Corporation), and Vision Systems Inc.

