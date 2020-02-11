Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2025

Lead zirconate titanate often referred to as PZT is one of the most widely used piezoelectric ceramic materials in the world. PZT is an intermetallic inorganic compound which is insoluble in all the solvents. Lead zirconate titanate shows piezoelectric effect (ability to produce electric charge in response to mechanical stress applied). It is used across a wide range of applications in the field of electroceramics. Lead zirconate titanate is of two types viz. hard lead zirconate titanate and soft lead zirconate titanate. The hard lead zirconate titanate also known as high power ceramics can withstand high mechanical stress as well as high electrical voltage. They are used when high voltage energy is required. However, the soft lead zirconate titanate is used when high charge sensitivity is important. The lead zirconate titanate materials are used to produce high voltage, production and detection of sound as well as electronic frequency generation. The study on lead free piezoelectric materials can restrain growth of global lead zirconate titanate market. But the alternatives can also be toxic. However, the global lead zirconate titanate market is anticipated to witness a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.

Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT) Market: Drivers and restraints

The growing automotive industry is expected to be a major demand driving factor for the global lead zirconate titanate market in the forecast period. The use of lead zirconate titanate in sensors is anticipated to rise the global lead zirconate titanate market. Also, the growing medical sector is projected to increase the demand for lead zirconate titanate, thus boosting the global lead zirconate titanate market in the upcoming years. The growth of global lead zirconate titanate market can be restrained by the use of alternatives with similar properties as that of PZT, as lead zirconate titanate contains more than 50% of lead. Growing concerns about the toxicity of lead is anticipated to decrease the rise of global lead zirconate titanate market. Research and development of lead free piezoelectric materials can decline the growth of global lead zirconate titanate market in the upcoming years. However, the global lead zirconate titanate market is anticipated to witness growth unless the regulatory agencies forces the manufacturers to use alternatives.

Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT) Market: Segmentation

The global lead zirconate titanate market is broadly segmented based on types as

Hard lead zirconate titanate

Soft lead zirconate titanate

The global lead zirconate titanate market is also segmented on the basis of end use industries as

Automotive

Medical

Chemical

Electrical

The global lead zirconate titanate market is again classified on the basis of applications as

Sensors

Transducers

Filters

Actuators

Sonar

Others (buzzers, spark generators, etc.)

Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT) Market: Region – wise outlook

The global lead zirconate titanate market can be broadly segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific. North America and Asia Pacific is together expected to contribute maximum share in the global lead zirconate titanate market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness higher growth rate in the global lead zirconate titanate market in the forecast period. India and China are expected to be the fastest growing countries as they are witnessing massive growth in the automotive industry..

Lead Zirconate Titanate (PZT) Market: Major Key players

