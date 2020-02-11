Leather Goods Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sens

Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.

The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.

Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of leather goods.

This research report categorizes the global Leather Goods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Leather Goods market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

LVMH

Richemont Group

Kering

Belle

Coach

Hermes

Burberry

Prada Group

Fossil Group

Hugo Boss

Ferragamo

Daphne

MANWAH

Natuzzi

AoKang

C. banner

Red Dragonfly

Ekornes

Saturday

Market size by Product

Cowhide

Buffalo Hide

Sheep and Goat Skin

Deer Skin

Hog Skin

Crocodile

Synthetic leather

Others

Market size by End User

Gloves

Footwear

Clothing

Vehicle upholstery

Furniture upholstery

Luggage and other Leather goods

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Leather Goods Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Cowhide

1.4.3 Buffalo Hide

1.4.4 Sheep and Goat Skin

1.4.5 Deer Skin

1.4.6 Hog Skin

1.4.7 Crocodile

1.4.8 Synthetic leather

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Gloves

1.5.3 Footwear

1.5.4 Clothing

1.5.5 Vehicle upholstery

1.5.6 Furniture upholstery

1.5.7 Luggage and other Leather goods

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

11 Company Profiles

11.1 LVMH

11.1.1 LVMH Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 LVMH Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 LVMH Leather Goods Products Offered

11.1.5 LVMH Recent Development

11.2 Richemont Group

11.2.1 Richemont Group Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Richemont Group Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Richemont Group Leather Goods Products Offered

11.2.5 Richemont Group Recent Development

11.3 Kering

11.3.1 Kering Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kering Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kering Leather Goods Products Offered

11.3.5 Kering Recent Development

11.4 Belle

11.4.1 Belle Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Belle Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Belle Leather Goods Products Offered

11.4.5 Belle Recent Development

11.5 Coach

11.5.1 Coach Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Coach Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Coach Leather Goods Products Offered

11.5.5 Coach Recent Development

11.6 Hermes

11.6.1 Hermes Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Hermes Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Hermes Leather Goods Products Offered

11.6.5 Hermes Recent Development

11.7 Burberry

11.7.1 Burberry Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Burberry Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Burberry Leather Goods Products Offered

11.7.5 Burberry Recent Development

11.8 Prada Group

11.8.1 Prada Group Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Prada Group Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Prada Group Leather Goods Products Offered

11.8.5 Prada Group Recent Development

11.9 Fossil Group

11.9.1 Fossil Group Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Fossil Group Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Fossil Group Leather Goods Products Offered

11.9.5 Fossil Group Recent Development

11.10 Hugo Boss

11.10.1 Hugo Boss Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Hugo Boss Leather Goods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Hugo Boss Leather Goods Products Offered

11.10.5 Hugo Boss Recent Development

‘Continued…..

