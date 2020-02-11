Loyalty Management Market Analysis Report Promising Industry Bright Future A Report By Oracle, IBM, SAP, TIBCO Software Inc.,MicroStrategy, Kobie Marketing, FIS, Bond Brand Loyalty, Comarch, Aimia Inc, Brierley+Partners, Epsilon, ICF, Maritz, Lumata

The value chain analysis helps to analyze major raw materials, major equipment, manufacturing processes, customer analysis and major LOYALTY MANAGEMENT distributors. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to better understand the market scenario at macro and micro level. It also provides explicit information about fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years. The report also covers a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors with their SWOT analysis. Data on the consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance, historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast to 2026 are included in the report.

The Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2017-2025. The Loyalty Management market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Global Loyalty Management Market is expected to reach USD 7,650.48 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Loyalty Management Market By Geography, Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing need of competitive differentiation to gain market presence, rising trend of loyalty programs. On the other hand, lack of stringent regulations is hampering the market growth.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Loyalty Management market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant Loyalty Management market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Loyalty Management market.

Top Competitors of Market:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Oracle, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, AIMIA Inc., Comarch SA., Bond Brand Loyalty Inc., Brierley+Partners, Epsilon, ICF Inc., Kobie Marketing, Inc, TIBCO Software Inc. among others.

Market Drivers And Restraints:

Growing Mobile Technology

Stringent Government Regulations

Increasing Focus of Loyalty Programs

Growing Usage of Rewards Points

Growing Incentives For Making Future Purchases

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of solution:- customer loyalty, employee retention and channel loyalty.

On the basis of deployment type:- On-premises and On-demand.

On the basis of organization size:- Large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

On the basis of industry vertical:- Banking, financial services, and insurance, travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

