Microcatheter Market will expand at 7.7% CAGR up to 2025: QY Research, Inc.

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-7-2019] QY Research has come up with a newly published report on global Microcatheter market in its database that provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends, and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the Microcatheter market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information about the global Microcatheter market.

The global Microcatheter market is valued at 400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Microcatheter market; the Microcatheter has Microcatheter smaller outside diameters (ODs) and inside diameters (IDs) general catheter.

Micro-catheters are commonly found throughout the medical device and healthcare industries. With companies trying to develop and market products that meet the demanding needs of physicians and healthcare providers around the world

In the next five years, the global consumption of microcatheter will maintain more than 9.8% annual growth rate.

USA is the largest supplier and consumption market of microcatheter, with a sales market share over 47% and sales revenue market share nearly 47.5%.

The second place is Europe; following USA with the sales market share of 22% and the revenue market share over 23%.Japan is another important market of microcatheter, enjoying 10% market share.

Market competition is intense. Boston Scientific, Terumo, Medtronic (Covidien), Codman Neuro, Stryker are the leaders of the industry and hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

This report focuses on Microcatheter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Microcatheter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At the company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Major Key Manufacturers of Microcatheter Market are:

Boston Scientific

Terumo

Medtronic

Codman Neuro

Stryker

Merit Medical

ASAHI INTECC

Navilyst Medical

Cook Medical

ACIST Medical

Volcano

Baylis Medical

Penumbra

Vascular Solutions

Microcatheter market includes market size, segmentation data and geographical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies, and microeconomic information.

Major Classification as follows:

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Others

Major Application as follows:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

