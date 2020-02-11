Modular Fabrication Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Modular fabrication is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.
In 2018, the global Modular Fabrication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Modular Fabrication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Fabrication development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Laing O’Rourke
Red Sea Housing Services
Atco
Bouygues
Vinci
Skanska
Algeco Scotsman
Kleusberg
Lendlease
CIMC Modular Building Systems
Larsen & Toubro
Balfour Beatty
ACS Group
Guerdon Modular Buildings
JL Modular
KEF Infra
Palomar Modular Buildings
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Permanent
Relocatable
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Education and Healthcare
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Modular Fabrication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Modular Fabrication development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
