PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market, analyzes and researches the Platform as a Service (PaaS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ActiveState Software Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

SAP SE

EMC Corporation

Software AG

VMware Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Platform as a Service (PaaS) can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, Platform as a Service (PaaS) can be split into

BFSI

Technology

Retail, Distribution & CPG

Online Business

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Electronics

Telecom

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Platform as a Service (PaaS)

1.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by Type

1.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ActiveState Software Inc.

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Salesforce.com, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Google, Inc.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Microsoft Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 IBM Corporation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Oracle Corporation

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Red Hat, Inc.

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 SAP SE

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

……

4 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Platform as a Service (PaaS) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Platform as a Service (PaaS)

5 United States Platform as a Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook

6 EU Platform as a Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Platform as a Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook

8 China Platform as a Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook

9 India Platform as a Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Platform as a Service (PaaS) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.2 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Opportunities

12.2 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

..…..Continued

