PROCESSED MEAT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2022

Processed meat is any meat that is treated through processes like curing, salting, fermentation, and smoking to either improve its taste or texture or to extend its shelf life. The rising consumption of meat products worldwide and the demand for convenience foods are the major drivers of the market. The growth of organized retail has led to increased product availability for consumers and has also been a key factor in market growth.

The analysts forecast the global processed meat market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed meat market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of processed meat.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Processed Meat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BRF

• Cargill

• JBS

• Hormel Foods

• NH Foods

• Smithfield Foods

• Tyson Foods

Other prominent vendors

• AdvancePierre Foods

• ConAgra Foods

• FLANDERS PROVISION

• Keystone Foods

• National Beef Packing

• OSI Group

• Sysco

• The Schwan Food Company

Market driver

• Growing demand for frozen and packaged foods

Market challenge

• Health risks associated with the consumption of processed meat

Market trend

• Development of new infrastructure and expansion of existing facilities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global processed meat market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by meat type

• Global processed meat market by meat type

PART 07: Market segmentation by processing type

• Global processed meat market by processing type

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Distribution channels in global processed meat market

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global processed meat market by geography

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Processed meat market in the US

• Processed meat market in China

• Processed meat market in the UK

• Processed meat market in Brazil

PART 11: Market drivers

• Rise in global meat consumption

• Rising demand for frozen and packaged foods

• Growth in number of supermarkets

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

• Disease outbreak in livestock

• Growing health consciousness

• Health risks associated with consumption of processed meat

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

• Development of new infrastructure and expansion of processing facilities

• Clean labeling

• Increase in strategic alliances

PART 16: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

• BRF

• Cargill

• Hormel Foods

• JBS

• NH Foods (Nippon Ham)

• Smithfield Foods

• Tyson Foods

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

