Robotics Prosthetics Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: HDT Global Inc (U.S.), Touch Bionics Inc. (U.S.), SynTouch LLC (U.S.), Shadow Robot Company (U.K)

Robotics prosthetic is an artificial limb, which enhances the function and lifestyle of the person with a missing body part. Robotics prosthetics help to restore the normal function of the missing limbs.

The robotics prosthetics market is dominated by the Americas owing to continually developing technology and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases.

Europe holds the second position in the global robotics prosthetics market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue driving the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.

The “Robotics Prosthetics Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Robotics Prosthetics market. Robotics Prosthetics industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Robotics Prosthetics industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Robotics Prosthetics Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

HDT Global Inc (U.S.)

Touch Bionics Inc. (U.S.)

SynTouch, LLC (U.S.)

Shadow Robot Company (U.K)

Stryker Corporation (U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (U.K)

Aethon (U.S.)

ReWalk Robotics (Israel)

Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.)

KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)

Hansen Medical, Inc. (U.S.)

Transenterix, Inc. (U.S.)

ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Prosthetic Arms

Prosthetic Feet/Ankles

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Robotics Prosthetics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Robotics Prosthetics industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Robotics Prosthetics Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Robotics Prosthetics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Robotics Prosthetics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

