Sanitary Pottery Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Huida Group, JOYOU, Jomoo, Bolina, SSWW and Forecast to 2026

Sanitary pottery is a type of ceramics product that is mainly used for washroom in household, public facilities. It usually includes toilet, squatting pan, wall hung cistern, urinal, washbasin, bidet, etc. Sanitary pottery is a general name of the ceramics products for building sanitary facility. It includes some porcelain products which are used for sanitary facilities.

The Chinese sanitary pottery market is leading in Asia, the main products from producers are toilet, squatting pan, wall hung cistern, urinal, washbasin, bidet, mop sink, ceramic accessories, and there are some bath crocks is made by pottery materials, but we don’t include it because the price is much higher and the pottery bath crocks is not the main type. There are a lot of plants in China to produce sanitary pottery, both local brands and foreign brands. Currently, toilet, washbasin, squatting pan are the main product type of the sanitary pottery market with a production share of more than 90% in China, while the toilet is the largest market in 2014.

Key players in China are Huida Group, JOYOU, Jomoo, Bolina, SSWW, Annwa, GJCY, SUNFD, Swell, Milim, HEGII, Htosn, CRW Bathrooms (CN), HCG (CN), Kohler (CN), TOTO (CN), American Standard (CN), etc. The Chinese top ten players have still less than 20% of the sanitary pottery market in 2014. And there are many small companies to produce sanitary pottery, in China.

Global Sanitary Pottery market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sanitary Pottery.

This report researches the worldwide Sanitary Pottery market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sanitary Pottery breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Huida Group

JOYOU

Jomoo

Bolina

SSWW

HHHS

Annwa

GJCY

SUNFD

Swell

Milim

ARROW

HHSN

New Pearl

Suncoo

Monarch

HEGII

Htosn

CRW Bathrooms (CN)

HCG (CN)

Kohler (CN)

TOTO (CN)

American Standard (CN)

Faenza (CN)

Inax (CN)

Sanitary Pottery Breakdown Data by Type

By Materials of Sanitary Pottery

Clinker pottery

Refined pottery

Semi-porcelain

Pure-porcelain

By Types of Sanitary Pottery

Toilet

Squatting pan

Wall hung cistern

Urinal

Washbasin

Bidet

Mop sink

Ceramic Accessories

Other

Sanitary Pottery Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial place

Municipal public facilities

Household

Others

Sanitary Pottery Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sanitary Pottery Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Sanitary Pottery Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sanitary Pottery Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Sanitary Pottery Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Clinker pottery

1.4.3 Refined pottery

1.4.4 Semi-porcelain

1.4.5 Pure-porcelain

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sanitary Pottery Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial place

1.5.3 Municipal public facilities

1.5.4 Household

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Huida Group

8.1.1 Huida Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery

8.1.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 JOYOU

8.2.1 JOYOU Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery

8.2.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Jomoo

8.3.1 Jomoo Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery

8.3.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Bolina

8.4.1 Bolina Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery

8.4.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 SSWW

8.5.1 SSWW Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery

8.5.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 HHHS

8.6.1 HHHS Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Sanitary Pottery

8.6.4 Sanitary Pottery Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

