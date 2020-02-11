Tea Light Candles Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Yankee Candle, PartyLite, Soyworx, Yummi, Candles, Kingking and Forecast to 2026

This report studies the global market size of Tea Light Candles in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tea Light Candles in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tea Light Candles market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Tea Light Candles market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tea Light Candles market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tea Light Candles include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tea Light Candles include

Yankee Candle

PartyLite

Soyworx

Yummi Candles

Kingking

Gold Canyon

Hollowick

Usa Tealight

Blyth

Bolsius

Colonial Candle

Candle-lite

Gies

Vollmar

Market Size Split by Type

Soy Wax

Paraffin Wax

Synthetic

Palm Wax

Beeswax

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Home

Commercial

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

