Television Mounts Market – Regional Analysis, Technology Types and Applications For 2018

A television mount is used for mounting a television to a wall, or ceiling poles. The mount assembly uses its two arms and a spring mechanism to secure the television to a wall, thereby allowing it to extend away from the wall while at the same time allowing the television to swivel. It includes a mechanism to straighten the television as it is positioned close to the wall. Calibration screw, locking screw, and spring block is used for the spring mechanism.

A handle enables a user to grasp the mount assembly for changing the position of the television. While buying a television mount, consumers need to consider the size, the type, and all the technical specifications involved. These mounts are typically manufactured using material made of metal. The demand for TV mount is dependent on the overall flat television sales worldwide. Hence, growth of the television market becomes the main factor responsible for the demand/consumption of TV mount.

Major drivers of the global television mounts market includes swift adoption of large screen TVs in the global market, and increasing demand for televisions with screens which are large in size. Development of new and innovative products, targeting new customers, and penetration of products through e-commerce are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The overall TV mount market growth is projected to remain consistent in the coming years due to increasing adoption of advanced television sets such as UHD TV, LED TV, and others,. Another major factor pushing the market growth is the availability of a wide range of TV mount products in the market. One of the major challenges of the TV mount market is to cope with the high level of fragmentation in the market globally.

The global television mounts market can be segmented based on product type, end-users, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the television mounts market can be bifurcated into Fixed TV Wall Mounts, Tilting TV Wall Mounts, Full Motion TV Wall Mounts, TV Ceiling Mounts, and Motorized TV Mounts. Based on end users, the television mounts market can be segmented into residential and commercial. Further, the commercial segment is sub-segmented into clubs, hotels, resorts, restaurants etc. In terms of distribution channel, the television mounts market can be classified into online and offline. The online segment is divided into company websites and e-commerce sites.

Based on region, the television mounts market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, rapid growth in penetration of wireless smart technology and gadgets is also propelling the television mounts market. In Europe, people are opting to stay in small sized flats due to increasing rent. This is increasing the adoption of technologically advanced TV mount products which is expected to boost the sales of the product in the coming years. Increasing spending power of consumers has propelled the sales of Television Mounts in Asia Pacific. Additionally, rapid growth in urbanization across the region has boosted the sale of Television Mounts across the region. Increase in penetration of Smart TVs is also expected to increase demand for television mounts. All these factors are expected to drive the market in Middle East & Africa. In South America, increase in the number of TV subscribers are expected to drive the Television Mounts market. Despite economic recession, the overall television market has witnessed significant growth across Asia Pacific, especially in China and India.