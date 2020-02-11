Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Increasing demand for power and energy across the globe has led to an increase in number of new gas turbines globally. This increasing installation rate is expected to directly impact the demand for turbine inlet cooling systems. Cooling, in case of the turbines, plays a very important role as lowering the temperature by even a few degrees can improve power output substantially. For power generation plants located in regions having hot & arid, hot & humid climate and seasonal heat, implementing the perfect cooling system is must in order to prevent unnecessary power losses and thus drop in overall power generation plant efficiency. In absence of a proper cooling system, power plants may need to install an additional turbine to bear the power losses. To avoid such uneconomical practices power plants usually incorporate turbine inlet cooling systems. The turbine cooling system market is expected to be profitable market as it provides cost-effective power augmentation. The global turbine inlet cooling system market is segmented on the basis of technology and regions.

Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market: Drivers & Restraints

The increasing demand for power and energy and social concerns such as conservation of energy drives players in the market to focus on reducing energy losses and implementing turbine inlet cooling systems. Further the increased adoption of gas fired power plants increases the requirement for turbine inlet cooling system. However, cost factor and economic downturns globally may act as restraint for the turbine inlet cooling system market.

Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the turbine inlet cooling system market is segmented as:

Inlet Fogging

Mechanical Chillers

Wet Compression

Others (Hybrid Systems, Absorption Cooling, LNG Vaporization)

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1450

Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market: Region-wise Outlook

As of 2013, North America accounted for largest share in the global turbine inlet cooling system market, owing to presence of regions with large power generation facilities/infrastructure such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Further, the increasing share of natural gas power production in the region is projected to boost the demand for turbine inlet cooling system. Following footsteps of North America, Europe is the next lucrative market for turbine inlet cooling systems with large number of gas turbine installation in the region. Turbine inlet cooling systems becomes primarily important for the regions with high heat during summers, therefore both Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of global turbine inlet cooling system market.

Turbine Inlet Cooling System Market: Key Players

The key players identified in the turbine inlet cooling system market are:

American Moistening Company Inc.

Siemens AG

Score Energy Limited

Humifrio S.L.

Baltec IES Pty. Ltd.

Camfil Power Systems

Caldwell Energy Company Inc.

Mee Industries Inc.

UTC Technologies Company

Cat Pumps Inc.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1450