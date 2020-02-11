Valve-grinding Machines Market – Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2026- COMEC Srl, TECNOUP, AZ spa, EFCO Maschinenbau GmbH

A valve is a mechanical device that controls the flow of fluid and pressure within a system or process. Valves are required for every medium, whether it is water, gas, air, or any liquid. A grinding machine is normally used for imparting precise finish and shape to the given semi-finished materials/products requiring high surface quality and having little surface roughness. Besides these features, the grinding process needs to ensure that the designed mechanical properties of the product would not get affected. A valve-grinding machine is defined as a mechanical machine that provides fine surface finish by removing excessive amount of materials on a valve. Valve-grinding machines are being upgraded over the years so as to meet different needs of various industrial applications. These valve-grinding machines allow accurate and rapid mounting for grinding valve wedges or seats due to their unique, lightweight universal clamping systems. Efficiency of the machine depends on grinding disks used. Grinding disks are specially designed for valve grinding. Incorrect disks either damage the valve or slow down the grinding process significantly. Operating replacement and checks of abrasive disks can be carried out without disturbing the assembly. Due to stringent demand for precise finish across various industrial applications, valve-grinding machines are being used greatly across different industry verticals worldwide.

The global valve-grinding machines market is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate in the near future. Rapid expansion of the industrial manufacturing sector and increasing demand for portable valve-grinding machines are key factors driving the global valve-grinding machines market. Grinding is an inevitable activity required in every industrial manufacturing application, which makes grinding machines one of the most integral machines used in industrial manufacturing. Due to rising demand for valves worldwide, the valve-grinding machines market is likely to continue witnessing robust growth in the next few years. Increasing adoption of portable valve grinding machines in North America and Europe is anticipated to drive the market in these regions during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to rising investments in the manufacturing sector. Industrial manufacturing sectors in Japan, India, China, and countries in Southeast Asia have witnessed substantial growth in the last few years and the trend is expected to continue in the near future. This has led to high demand for industrial machine tools (such as valve-grinding machines) in these countries. Moreover, repair of leaking valves in industrial applications is a laborious operation involving substantial unwanted costs, production losses, and extended downtime. This is also a key factor boosting the valve-grinding machines market.

The global valve-grinding machines market can be segmented based on type, grinding method, application, and region. Based on type, the valve-grinding machines market can be divided into stationary valve-grinding machines and portable valve-grinding machines. In terms of grinding method, the valve-grinding machines market can be classified into online valve grinding, individual-driven grinding, heads valve grinding, versatile & adjustable valve grinding, and horizontal & vertical valve grinding. In terms of application, the market can be segregated into shut-off valves, check valves, control valves, and others. Based on region, the global valve-grinding machines market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the global valve-grinding machines market are COMEC Srl, TECNOUP, AZ spa, EFCO Maschinenbau GmbH, CLIMAX, Ventil, CHRIS-MARINE, Irontite Products Inc. (Kwik-Way), Ludwig Hunger, Sioux, Kemet, Henan Minevik Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. LTD, Saporiti, Robbi Group SRL, DANOBAT Group, and Uni Grind GmbH. Key players in the market provide customized solutions and services to customers in order to maintain a loyal customer base. Additionally, they focus on mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57174