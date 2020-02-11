Warp Knitting Fabric Market – Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Technological Breakthroughs Analysis

Knitting is the inter-looping or intermeshing of single yarn or set of yarns to manufacture knitted fabric. Kitting is essentially of two types, warp knitting and weft knitting. Warp knitting machine is a kind of flat-bed machine. It produces knitted twists in wales direction. There are two major classes of warp knitting machine, Tricot and Raschel. Tricot warp knitting machine is also known as automatic warp knitting machine due to its automatic function. Knitting across the width of the fabric is called weft knitting, while in warp knitting the yarn takes twists and turns along the length of the fabric and follow adjacent columns of knitting, rather than a single row.

The warp knitting fabric market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Demand for warp knitting fabric is expected to increase due to factors such as economic growth in developing countries, increase in disposable income, growth in urban population, changing lifestyle and preference of consumers, and rise in participation in sports and recreational activities. Disposable income of people has improved in the past few years, and people are buying stylish and warp knitted fabric at premium prices. Furthermore, consumers in developing countries such as India and China are inclining toward the importance of personal appearance.

However, factors such as rise in price of raw materials and frequent innovation in the warp knitting fabric market making the products dated rapidly are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increase in awareness regarding health and fitness in emerging as well as developed countries is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the warp knitting fabric market as fitness workout garments are manufactured of warp knitting fabrics.

The global warp knitting fabric market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on type, the market can be classified into tricot, Milanese knit, Rachel knit, stitch-bonding, and needle shift. On the basis of application, the global warp knitting fabric market can be categorized into shoe and apparel textiles, home and furnishing textiles, and technical textiles. Shoe and apparel textiles can be divided into outerwear, underwear, sports textiles, and shoe fabrics. Home and furnishing textiles can be segmented into decor textiles and bedding fabrics. Technical textiles can be classified into agricultural and packaging textiles, mobile textiles, industrial textiles, geotextiles, medical textiles, construction textiles, protective textiles, and sports equipment. Based on distribution channel, the global warp knitting fabric market can be spilt into online channel and offline channel.

In terms of geography, the global warp knitting fabric market can be classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America. Asia Pacific comprises India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. North America is divided into the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America. Middle East & Africa is segmented into South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Europe includes countries such as the U.K, France, Germany, Rest of Europe, while South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America.

Major players operating in the global warp knitting fabric market include Baltex, Jong Stit Co., Ltd, Duel Tex, Georg and Otto Friedrich, Zhejiang Chaoda Warp Knitting Fabricsting, Abhinandan Knits Pvt. Ltd, Duel Tex, Haining Siyuanda Warp Knitting Fabricsting, Gehring-Tricot Corporation, Frame Knitting, Goyal Knitfab Pvt Ltd, Mohican Mills, McComb Mill Manufacturing Compan, Rebtex, and Somerset Industries. Manufacturers of warp knitting fabrics are emphasizing on new product launch in order to fulfil user demands and expand their customer base.