Water Treatment Systems Market: Demand for water treatment systems is increasing rapidly in the residential sector

Global Water Treatment Systems Market

Water treatment refers to the treatment of water to make it suitable for specific end-uses such as drinking, irrigation, industrial water supply, and river flow maintenance. The increasing demand for clean water for drinking and industrial purposes has boosted the demand for water treatment systems. Water treatment systems make water more potable or useful through processes such as purification, softening, and deodorization.

Water treatment systems are usually installed at either point-of-entry or point-of-use. Water treatment technologies such as disinfection, filtration, distillation, reverse osmosis, water softening, adsorption, and electrolysis are commonly used to treat industrial, irrigation, drinking, and other water supplies. Among these, filtration is the most widely used water treatment technology at point-of-entry. At point-of-use, reverse osmosis is an effective water treatment technology. Water treatment devices such as faucet-mounted filters, under-the-sink filters, countertop units, and tabletop pitchers are used to treat water at point-of-use.

Global Water Treatment Systems Market: Overview

Water scarcity is fast emerging as a crisis due to the rise in population and rapidly growing industrial activities. In a recent report, the World Bank has stated that water scarcity might reduce GDP by 6% across some economies. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, about 1.2 billion people across the world live in areas affected with water scarcity. Another 1.6 billion people face economic water shortage. These factors have augmented the global water treatment systems market. Rise in industrial activities and growing water contamination have further necessitated the treatment of water to make it fit for end-use purposes. However, the high cost of water treatment systems is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the next few years. The rising scarcity of clean drinking water in under-developed and developing regions provides a growth opportunity for the global water treatment systems market.

Demand for water treatment systems is increasing rapidly in the residential sector. The commercial and industrial sectors employ large amount of water for various purposes and thus require water treatment systems; however, the residential sector contributes significantly toward the growth of the global water treatment systems market, as drinking water is the key priority for the population. Lack of adequate potable water in the residential sector is driving the market for water treatment systems.

Global Water Treatment Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global water treatment systems market has been segmented into four key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In developed economies in North America and Europe, stringent regulations regarding water treatment have propelled the market. However, the demand for water treatment systems is expected to surge phenomenally across Asia Pacific between 2016 and 2024, owing to the rapid industrialization and ensuing water pollution. Governments in Asia Pacific countries are focusing on creating awareness about water treatment systems with growing water crisis in the region.

Prominent players in the global water treatment systems market include Danaher Corporation, Honeywell International, The Dow Chemical Company, Pentair plc, and 3M Company. The key players are focusing on introducing new water treatment systems while adhering to the standards set by governments and regulatory authorities.