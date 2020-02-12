2019-2023 Global Smart Homes Systems Market Size, Status, Share and Technology Forecast
Report covers the studies of present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of Global Smart Homes Systems Market for 2018-2023.
Smart home system is an intelligent web-connected electronic system which is designed to operate stand-alone or in a network with other devices. With recent developments across different areas of connectivity of appliances and devices, these systems enable users to monitor and control them even when they are on the move. This includes mobile connectivity features, an integral component of smart homes provided by device manufacturers; and compatible communication protocol and technology based products offered by Internet Service Providers. New technology is enabling the creation of smart homes, integrating devices to make the home a better place to be in terms of safety, comfort, productivity and well-being.
In recent years, the demand for the quality of life has been growing and the intellectualization of things has been even more popular. This trend has made the demand of Smart Home Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
USA is the leader in the field of smart home. It developed the technology earlier than other countries like Germany, Japan, China, so the popularity rate is higher. The market is much larger than any other country, and it can be predicted that USA would still be the largest market in the world in the next few years.
According to our research, ADT and Honeywell are the largest suppliers in the world with 7.890% and 6.331% of the market respectively in 2015. Other companies like Vivint and Nortek account for smaller market with 5.899 % and 4.215% respectively.
In short, Smart Home Systems project still has potential in USA market, but the current market was mainly occupied by the existing enterprises, under the premise of the future demand growth and technological processes, the new entrants into the Smart Home Systems industry business should be able to occupy a certain market share. Therefore, new entrants must develop technical and master internal control, to seize the domestic and foreign markets in the future.
Over the next five years, projects that Smart Homes Systems will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Smart Homes Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, Research Report considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Energy Management Systems
Security & Access control
Home appliances control
Entertainment Control
Others
Segmentation by application:
Dwelling
Business Building
Hotel
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.
The key players covered in this report:
ADT
Honeywell
Vivint
Nortek
Crestron
Lutron
Leviton
Comcast
ABB
Acuity Brands
Alarm.com
Control4
Schneider Electric
Time Warner Cable
Siemens AG
Sony
Savant
Nest
AMX
Legrand
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Smart Homes Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Smart Homes Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Smart Homes Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Smart Homes Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Smart Homes Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
